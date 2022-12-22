Emily Ratajkowski Confirms She Joined A Dating App Amidst Flings With Pete Davidson & Orazio Rispo

Emily Ratajkowski revealed she is ready to see exactly how many fish there are in the sea. The stunning model/actress admitted she joined a dating site, following her recent divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, a few dates with Pete Davidson, another with DJ Orazio Rispo and let’s not forget the briefly rumored romance with Brad Pitt! “I was like, ‘f**k it,’” the 31-year-old beauty said on the latest episode of HighLow podcast. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get [the dating app].”

The Gone Girl star wouldn’t dish on the name of the dating app, but she did reveal she’s already been hit up on it, as she explained that she has “gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.” However, Emily added that she feels like the app is “a little bit white” for her tastes. “It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here,” she said. The “lady crush” comment comes after Emily seemingly came out as bisexual in a September TikTok.

Fans aren’t exactly sure how this dating app revelation will play out with her recent dates. She’s been linked to Pete since November, but during that period, Emily also stepped out with Orazio. While a source close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that he was “bummed” over hearing about Emily and Orazio, its uncertain how this news will affect Kim Kardashian’s former flame. Things might be a bit blurry from Pete’s side as well, as he has been spotted out and about with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders recently.

However, all those shipping Emily and Pete still have some hope after a source told us EXCLUSIVELY in November that Emily is the “girl of his dreams.” The insider explained, “After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski.”