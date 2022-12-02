Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Exes Kanye West & Pete Davidson By ‘Liking’ Cryptic Quote

Not exactly subtle. Kim Kardashian, 42, seemed to shade her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, when she took to Instagram to “like” a post with an empowering message. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, posted on Nov 30 by user @thirdeyethoughts, read. Kim’s pointed click comes just three days after she finalized and settled her divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage and four children. The quote is also notable given that the final judgment stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.

Kim and the Saturday Night Live alum dated from October 2021 until August of 2022. Pete is now reportedly dating supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, 31, but Kim hasn’t previously had anything negative to say about the funnyman. In fact, shortly after their breakup, she was quoted as calling him a “cutie.” “He’s a cutie,” she told Interview Magazine during a Q & A published back in September. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

She also notably recalled having sex in front of a fireplace with the King of Staten Island star. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours,” Kim told her grandmother MJ Shannon, along with mom Kris Jenner and sister, Khloe Kardashian during an October episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ So we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

Those positive sentiments do not, however, seem to apply to her ex-husband and father of her children, who has been on an anti-semitic media rampage in recent weeks. “Nothing that Kanye does surprises her anymore,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY last month. “She is just trying to keep her mind off his antics and focus on her children and herself. She doesn’t have the time to get involved in all his scandals. She is tired of being associated with them.”