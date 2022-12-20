Pete Davidson & Onscreen Lover Chase Sui Wonders Spotted At His NYC Apartment Late At Night

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are continuing to fuel romance rumors after being seen together for the third time within a week. The former Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, and actress, 26, were spotted lying low outside of Pete’s New York City apartment building on Monday night, Dec. 19, in photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here. The pair could be seen chatting and laughing about something that humored them on Pete’s cell phone.

The co-stars appeared to want to keep their identities hidden. Pete wore gray sweats and a gray hoodie with the hood up and appeared to take on a minimized posture. Chase was dressed in black flared pants, a printed jacket, booties, and a blue baseball cap.

Pete and Chase were seen days earlier on Saturday, Dec. 17 shopping at a Brooklyn Whole Foods. They attempted to stay under the radar with “both of them wearing their hoods completely over their heads as they exchanged smiles at checkout”, according to TMZ. A source told the outlet that the pair actually hang out frequently because they are “great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.”

Their first outing of the week came at the New York Rangers game on Dec. 15. alongside castmate Rachel Sennott. In one photo, Pete could be seen smiling over at Chase. There has been no confirmation as of this writing that their relationship is anything more than friendly, although the frequent public outings have led some to believe something is going on between them.

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that Pete and Emily Ratajkowski, 31, were getting “more serious” after they had been seen spotted on several dates throughout November. However, just as their romance was reportedly heating up, the model and newly single mother of one was seen out with her former fling DJ Orazio Rispo. “Pete is slightly bummed when he sees her on a date with another guy because he does like her a lot,” a person close to the King of Staten Island writer and star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Dec. 15. “But he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket either.”

Before her fling with Pete started, Emily frankly told Variety that she was thrilled to be single. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived,” she noted.