Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Getting ‘More Serious’ After A Month Of Dating: Report

Pete Davidson, 29, and Emily Ratajkowski, 31, could be taking their romance to the next level, according to sources. The comedian and model, who first sparked romance rumors a few weeks ago, are apparently getting “more serious” and have been ” really enjoying their time together” this past month. “They are going strong and getting a little more serious,” a source close to Pete told People on Monday.

The source also said they have a lot “in common,” including “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise” as well as “a love of the East Coast.” They also said that Pete “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

Another source, who is close to Emily, also confirmed to the outlet that the lovebirds were getting “more serious” and elaborated on how things are going even further. Emily “keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it,” the insider claimed, adding it’s been “fun without any stress.”

“Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home,” they continued, adding that the former Saturday Night Live cast member “is very chill and understanding about her being a mom” to her 21-month-old son Sylvester, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. [She’s] “in a great place” after her “very unexpected and rough” divorce, but “it took her a while to bounce back.”

The update about Pete and Emily’s reported new romance comes after he broke up with Kim Kardashian following a nine-month relationship, and after she filed for divorce from Sebastian in Sept. Although neither one of them have confirmed they’re more than just friends, Pete and Emily were seen at a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY last month. They sat courtside together and watched the New York Knicks play against the Memphis Grizzlies. They appeared to be getting cozy in photos taken at the event and just a week earlier, they were apparently spotted holding hands while out and about in Brooklyn.