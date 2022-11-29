Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.

Though this romance is relatively new, “[Pete] talks about [Emily] nonstop to his friends, and he has told multiple people that she is the girl of his dreams,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “As of right now, he is not seeing anyone else, and she told him that she is not either. They seem like the perfect match, and they are very attracted to each other. Everyone only wants the best for Pete – especially his mom, Amy [Davidson].”

“Pete has told his mother all about Emily, and she is very excited to meet her,” the source tells HL. “She told Pete that she is happy if he is happy and that she loves the fact that he is dating a ‘New York girl.'” Pete’s mom also relates to EmRata, because she’s “a good single mother,” raising her son, Sylvester Apollo, after parting with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Amy “knows how hard it is to raise a child alone,” the source says.”

“[Amy] wants the same things that Pete wants, ultimately, which is to find someone to spend his life with and have a family. It is too early to talk about all of that, but Amy told him that you gotta start somewhere,” says the insider.

This new public romance comes about three months after Pete and Kim ended their nine-month love affair. Pete was “really heartbroken” after that breakup, a Davidson source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “ He thought [Kim] was the total package, and he didn’t imagine he would find someone again that he connected with on so many levels as he did with Kim. But this newfound romance with Emily caught him completely off guard.”

“He never imagined he would find a woman again that checked off as many boxes for him,” this second insider tells HL. “Pete obviously thinks Emily is stunning, but it’s so much more than that. She is completely down to earth and knows how to have a good time. But she also has so much depth, and he definitely sees potential in something long-term with Emily.”