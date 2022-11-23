Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Attend Friendsgiving Together Amid Dating News

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are already spending holidays together! The pair, who are rumored to be dating after the Saturday Night Live comedian’s recent split with Kim Kardashian, enjoyed an early Thanksgiving with friends, according to Page Six. The outlet reported that Selby Drummond, the Bumble dating app’s chief brand officer, posted a photo of Pete and Emily hanging out to celebrate the day, only to delete the snap shortly afterwards. The Instagram account pete_emrata_fanpage reposted the snap, as seen below.

The Friendsgiving comes only a few weeks after the cute pair were rumored to be an item. Since then, Pete and Emily have been spotted out together in public, and were even hanging outside her New York City apartment on his birthday. Emily also liked a photo posted by Kim, showing her apparent support for his ex. The makeup mogul and Pete dated for about nine months, amid Kim’s divorce with rapper Kanye West, until they went their separate ways in August.

A source told HollywoodLife, however, that Kim has no issue with the two of them dating. “Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other,” they said. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him. They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about. She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other.”

Emily is the latest in a long line of high-profile women that Pete has had on his arm. His dating history includes Kate Beckinsale, ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor and Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David… as well as Kim K. As for Emily, the model was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard but filed for divorce in September 2022. She has one son, 21-month-old Sylvester.