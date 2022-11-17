Emily Ratajkowski Gives Love To Kim Kardashian Amid Her New Romance With Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski showed some support for Pete Davidson’s ex Kim Kardashian! The model, 31, “liked” a recent photo posted by the SKIMS founder, 42, as she snapped a gorgeous bouquet of red roses. In the stunning photo, Kim wore the same sparkly bikini top and pants from her cancelled Las Vegas birthday as she caught the scent of the fragrant flowers. EmRata seemingly showed she has no issue with the SKKN by Kim founder amid reports she is now dating the Saturday Night Live alum.

Reports began swirling earlier this year that the My Body author and Wizards! actor were a romantic item just a few months after his relationship with Kim fizzled. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told Us Weekly. The duo are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other,” the magazine also said, revealing that “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

Since the report, Pete and Emily have also been spotted together. The apparent new couple was seemingly holding a birthday gift for the comedian, who turned 29 on Nov. 16, outside of her New York City apartment. They didn’t look like they were spending a cozy night in, either, as they were both dressed for an evening out in the Big Apple. The following day, on Nov. 17, Emily shared a video on TikTok that hinted that she might not be quite ready to settle down with anyone just yet. “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way,” Emily jokingly lip-synced over an audio track from HBO.

Regardless of Emily’s intent with Pete, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim has no issue with the two of them dating. “Kim has known Emily for some time and she approves of them dating each other,” they said. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him. They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about. She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other,” the insider also told us.

Of course, Pete has quite the dating history that includes Kate Beckinsale, 49, ex-fiancée Ariana Grande, 29, Kaia Gerber, 21, Phoebe Dynevor, 27, and Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David, 28, and Kim, to name a few. He began dating The Kardashians on Hulu star back in Oct. 2021 after she hosted SNL, however, the relationship lasted just nine months — and the couple split up by Aug. 2023. As for Emily, the model was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard but filed for divorce in September 2022. She has one son, 21-month-old Sylvester.