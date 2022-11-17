Emily Ratajkowski Goes Makeup-Free In NYC The Morning After Rendezvous With Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski has been photographed for the first time since being caught in a passionate embrace with Pete Davidson on Wednesday night, Nov. 16, which confirmed reports that the pair are an item. The 31-year-old mom of one was seen on a casual stroll in New York City early on Thursday morning, Nov. 17, in a comfy ensemble of black sweats, a black leather trench coat that featured white faux fur lining, and tan booties, as seen in the photo below. Her brown hair was down, and she shined without makeup during the outing.

relationEmily Ratajkowski was seen wearing a trench coat and sweats in NYC on Nov. 17, 2022 (Photo: Backgrid)As noted above, the sighting came just hours after the model was seen hugging Pete, 29, at his apartment in Brooklyn. He originally tried to pick her up for their NYC date night at her West Village apartment, but paparazzi ruined their plans and Emily ended up hiring a car to take her to Pete’s place, according to the Daily Mail. She was seen carrying a wrapped book from a West Village-based bookstore, Three Lives & Company, for the birthday boy. The pair were both dressed in sweats and appeared to stay in for the night after their run-in with the paparazzi.

News of their budding romance broke earlier this week after a fan reported to have seen the former Saturday Night Live comedian and model. Pete’s love life has been a point of interest for fans ever since his whirlwind romance with Ariana Grande in 2018. After their failed engagement, Pete has been with some of the hottest stars, including Kate Beckinsale, 49, Kaia Gerber, 21, Phoebe Dynevor, 27, and of course, Kim Kardashian, 42.

Kim and Pete originally got together after the former hosted Saturday Night Live in Oct. 2021 and kissed Pete in a Disney’s Jasmine and Aladdin-themed skit. They then dated for about nine months and appeared at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner and 2022 Met Gala together, hinting that their relationship was serious. However, their hectic schedules got in the way of their unlikely romance, and they split in August.

According to a person close to the Kardashians star, she “approves” of Pete and Emily’s relationship. “She thinks it is cute and she is legit happy that he found someone that is more his speed and on the same wavelength as him. They live in the same city, they are close in age, and they have worked on several projects together, including the photo shoot that they both spoke about,” the insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is heavily immersed in the New York City scene, just as he is. They know a lot of the same people and run in the same crowds, so Kim feels that they are a good match for each other.”

Pete and Emily met in 2021 when Pete starred in the movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which was produced by Emily’s then-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, according to a HollywoodLife source. Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian in September after four years of marriage. Emily and Sebastian share a 19-month-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.