Pete Davidson’s ‘Heartbroken’ After Ariana Grande Split: He Misses Her ‘Every Minute Of Every Day’

Pete Davidson can’t stop thinking about Ariana Grande. His grief after they ended their engagement is overwhelming, we’ve learned exclusively. Will he ever get over his lost love?

It’s only been a week since Pete Davidson, 24, and Ariana Grande, 25, called it quits, and Pete’s understandably in pain. He just saw his engagement to the love of his life end, and he’s having a really hard time moving on! Pete “has lost his best friend, his soulmate, and his lover, and he is utterly heartbroken over it,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses Ariana every minute of every day, from the second he wakes up until the moment he goes to sleep.”

Well, now we’re heartbroken. Of course Pete would be distraught just days after a significant breakup. Though he and Ariana were only together for a short time, they clearly felt enough love to spend the rest of their lives with each other. This wasn’t some fling for either of them. Pete’s currently going through what we all go through in the immediate aftermath of a breakup. “Right now, Pete feels like he will never get over Ariana, that his heart will never mend, and that he will never fall in love again,” the source said. “His friends and family are doing their best to rally round, but he’s just beside himself.

“It would be easier to deal with if one of them had cheated, but the circumstances under which they split make it just unbearable. He feels like everything is still unresolved and he has no closure.” Poor thing! Pete’s just trying to make sense of everything, but the wounds are still so fresh. He can’t help but hold out hope that they’ll still get back together! Part of him is convinced that they could still get back together — even by Christmastime, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. He’s actually refusing to get rid of Ariana’s engagement ring in case that should happen.

The grief is not one-sided in this breakup. Ariana’s equally upset! She told her fans about her heartbreak in so many words on Instagram, and while she never named Pete, it was clear who she was talking about. ““Time to say bye bye to the Internet for just a lil bit. It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not tryna see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. And thank you for bein there always,” she said in the now-deleted post.

HollywoodLife reached out to Pete’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.