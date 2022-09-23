Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down To Take A Bath With Son Sylvester, 18 Months

It was bath time for Emily Ratajkowski and her baby boy, Sylvester. The model ditched her clothes and joined her toddler to get squeaky clean.

“loml,” Emily Ratajkowski captioned the Instagram Gallery she posted on Friday (Sept. 23), showing her and 18-month-old Sylvester Apollo Bear in a bathtub together. Emily, 31, was as naked as her toddler son, though she covered herself with her arms (while drawing a neon white heart over her baby’s bare butt.) The last photo seemingly showed Sylvester dunking his mother’s head under the water, which probably was why Em “loml’d.”

“The most beautiful post,” wrote Patricia Manfield. Irina Shayk, Carlos Nazario and Mark Guiducci added heart emojis in the comments. “Love this so much,” said Tan France, while Wayne Diamond wrote, “You’re the best.” “How long can you hold your breath?” asked one fan. A handful of fans also questioned the wisdom of EmRata sharing these photos online, but for the most part, the support was positive.

The mother-son bath photos come two weeks after she officially filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily and Sebastian, 41, split in July, with Em reportedly the one deciding to pull the plug on her four-year marriage. The breakup came amidst rumors that Sebastian had been unfaithful, but these remain unconfirmed speculations. On Sept. 14, EmRata put all the divorce drama behind her to hit the runway for New York Fashion Week. She strutted down the walkway for the Tory Burch show, wearing a sheer black top and sheer bra. She tucked the sheer top into a high-waisted maxi skirt.

Towards the end of the month, EmRata seemingly weighed in on the scandal surrounding Adam Levine after the Maroon 5 frontman was accused of cheating on his wife. While stitching a video of a woman saying she “doesn’t feel sorry” for women who cheat with married men, Em posted her thoughts.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” Em said in a TikTok Video. “The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous. It’s predatory. It’s manipulative,” the model went on, making sure to note, “If you’re the one in a relationship, you are the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”

