Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sheer, Black Top For Tory Burch Show After Filing For Divorce

Emily Ratajkowski looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely sheer top on the Tory Burch runway during NYFW, just one week after filing for divorce.

September 14, 2022 3:51PM EDT
Image Credit: SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski has been taking New York Fashion Week by storm and her latest look may just be her sexiest yet. The 31-year-old strutted down the Tory Burch catwalk on Sept. 14, when she wore a completely sheer black top & sheer bra that showed off her bare chest, tucked into a high-waisted maxi skirt.

Emily Ratajkowski showed off major skin when she rocked a completely sheer black shirt with a brown & orange skirt on the Tory Burch runway during NYFW on Sept. 14. (SARAH YENESEL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Emily’s high-neck, sheer black top featured long, three-quarter sleeves. Under the mesh top she wore a sheer lace bralette that clearly showed off her bare chest and nipples. She tucked the top into a high-waisted maxi skirt that had a ruched brown material around her waist and behind, while the rest of the skirt flowed into a pretty, bright orange silk fabric.

Emily accessorized her look with a pair of massive dreamcatcher earrings that had beads dangling down and a pair of peep-toe yellow leather heels. She posted photos from the fashion show with the caption, “Windy sunset with my Tory family. Love you all. This was v special.”

Emily’s appearance on the runway comes just a week after she officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple shares a one-year-old son, Sylvester, together.

Since NYFW started, Emily has been out and about almost every single night, both on and off the runway. Just yesterday, she was out wearing an oversized, baby blue button-down shirt as a dress, putting her long, toned legs on display. She cinched in her waist with a thin black leather belt and accessorized with knee-high black leather boots.

Meanwhile, the night before that, she strutted down the runway at the Vogue World fashion show when she wore a sleeveless Miu Miu Embroidered Rhinestone Mesh Dress with a royal blue sheer Miu Miu Organza Top underneath. She accessorized her look with a Miu Miu Nappa Leather Belt and Miu Miu Leather Biker Boots.

