Pete Davidson Buys $1.2 Luxury Apartment After Reports Of Romance With Phoebe Dynevor – Pics

Pete Davidson is finally out of his mom’s house. Amid rumors that he’s dating Phoebe Dynevor, Pete has reportedly splurged on a new million-dollar bachelor pad.

Pete Davidson is no longer living in the basement, but apparently, it’ll take more than a rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor to get the Saturday Night Live funnyman to leave Staten Island. Pete, 27, purchased his own luxury condo – worth a reported $1.2 million – just before the new year, according to Page Six. Pete’s new pad, per the publication, peers over the water and provides “panoramic views overlooking Manhattan.” In the pictures – click here to see – of his new home, the luxury apartment boasts an open floor plan, 2.5 bathrooms, and an expansive terrace, perfect for hosting post-pandemic dinner parties.

In the original listing, according to Page Six, the high-rise included a “Hawaiian-themed” bathroom, a kitchen painted purple, and one of the two bedrooms featuring bunk beds. The home features “soaring ceilings, [and] tall windows with an abundance of natural light.” The master suite includes a bath with a marble vanity, a Jacuzzi tub, a walk-in closet, a separate shower, and a private door to the terrace. The $1.2 million price tag also buys some building benefits. There’s a secured doorman entry, a residents’ lounge, a fitness center, grilling stations (perfect for barbecue season), and a children’s playground.

Pete’s reported move comes nearly five years after purchasing a $1.3 million Staten Island home for his mother, Amy Waters. Pete had been living in the basement with her (as seen during those “At Home” editions of SNL) until December, according to Page Six. In a Zoom call posted to TikTok over the prior weekend, the King of Staten Island star confirmed that he had his own place. “I just moved out of my mom’s house,” he said. “I’m fully out. I got a pad.”

The SNL star may have more than just a new “pad.” He might have a new girlfriend. Pete and Phoebe sparked dating rumors in late March after the two were spotted together in both the United States and the UK. Pete was seen in Phoebe’s hometown of Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on Mar. 21, where he took photos with fans. A month earlier, the Bridgerton star posted to Instagram that she was in Brooklyn and that she was “grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.” Shortly after Pete visited the UK, a teenage schoolgirl told Page Six that she saw Pete and Phoebe “holding hands, hugging,” and acting “like they were a couple. … It looked like they were in a relationship, and they seemed happy together.”