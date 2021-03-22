‘Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson Are Reportedly Dating: They’ve ‘Grown Close’

Pete Davidson has apparently found romance with ‘Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, as the two reportedly have spent time in NYC and England.

Famous ladies must love a man who can make them laugh, because comedian Pete Davidson appears to have found yet another stunning girlfriend. Ariana Grande‘s ex-fiance has reportedly been making trips across the pond to spend time with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. The Saturday Night Live player was seen in Altrincham, Greater Manchester on Mar. 21, taking selfies with fans. The town just happens to be where Phoebe, 25, hails from.

The Facebook page Altrincham HQ showed Pete, 27, wearing dark sunglasses with his back face mask pulled down underneath his chin as he posed with two female fans. The site noted, “Bizarre Altrincham spot of the day today. Pete Davidson in the market quarter. Star of King Of Staten Island…and also in the forthcoming Suicide Squad movie. He’s staying over in Altrincham with friends (Pic: Personal friends photo posted with permission).”

Phoebe has already made the trip to Pete’s stomping grounds in New York City recently. In a series of photos she shared to Instagram on Feb. 9, the actress who plays Daphne Bridgerton wrote, “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec” in the caption, though she didn’t indicate the purpose of why she was in town. Phoebe and Pete have reportedly “grown close” according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Pete hasn’t had a public romance in over a year, but he was on quite a tear for awhile with some gorgeous ladies. He was last linked to model Kaia Gerber, 19, but their three month romance went bust in Jan. 2020. Prior to that, Pete dated Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley, 26, in the summer of 2019. That relationship came shortly after Pete and actress Kate Beckinsale, 47, ended their three month romance in April 2019.

Pete’s most intense and public relationship came when he and Ariana got engaged in late May 2018 after only knowing each other for only a few weeks. Their whirlwind romance ended almost as fast as it came together, with the pair splitting up in Oct. 2018. The “7 Rings” singer later told Vogue in Aug. 2019 that their short but intense romance was a “distraction.” “My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer.’ And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told the publication. Ari, 27, is now engaged to realtor Dalton Gomez, 25, after dating for just under a year.