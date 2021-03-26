Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson ‘Hold Hands’ As Reported Romance Heats Up, Fan Claims

A fan spotted Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor holding hands and hugging while on a stroll in England this week — and revealed that they certainly looked like a couple!

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor‘s reported romance is the real deal, according to 14-year-old Tilly Wagg — a schoolgirl, who recently spotted the pair walking together in her home village of Caverswall, Staffordshire in England. “They were holding hands, hugging and seemed like they were a couple,” Wagg told Page Six on March 25, just a few days after the outlet reported that the Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, and Bridgerton star, 25, had been spending time together.

“It looked like they were in a relationship and they seemed happy together,” Wagg said about the sighting. Additionally, Phoebe is currently in North Staffordshire filming the new Sky drama The Colour Room, based on the life of Clarice Cliff. “They walked past our house and I recognized him immediately … I hadn’t seen anything written about Pete being in a relationship with Phoebe, but once I saw them together I thought, ‘Maybe they are?’”, Wagg recalled, noting Pete’s stand-out look.

“He was quite tall and wearing a good outfit, which isn’t normal around here, and his face is very recognizable,” she continued, adding that she recognized Pete from his past relationship with Ariana Grande. The exes famously got engaged in the summer of 2018, after just a few weeks of dating, and later called off the engagement in October of 2018.

“It is amazing how he [Pete] ends up dating all these famous women, but then he was really nice and talkative,” Wagg, who even snapped a photo with the comedic actor, revealed. Though, Wagg did admit that she didn’t recognize the actress.

“I ran up the road to catch up with them and asked him if he was Pete Davidson, and he answered in an English accent, and joked he was trying to trick everyone that he’s English,” Wagg said. “He seemed quite happy and didn’t mind me taking a picture with him. I didn’t ask for a picture with Phoebe because at the time I didn’t know who she was. My sister, who also saw them but didn’t come with me to catch up with them, told me when I got back home.”

When the rumored couple walked away, Wagg said she noticed that Pete was “holding hands with Phoebe.”