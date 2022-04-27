Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.

In the trailer, the group of friends, led by Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and Bee (Maria Bakalova), decide to play a murder mystery game called “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” during a hurricane party at a remote family estate. “If you draw the piece of paper that has the X on it, you are the murderer,” Sophie tells the group “Everyone else has to avoid being killed.” And that’s exactly what happens, as the band of social media-obsessed youths try to figure out how to stay alive, and who exactly is the one stabbing them in the back. Literally.

After he locks lips with Emma and follows the girls around the expansive home, David declares at one point, “That would be so f—ing obvious if I was the killer.” In another hilarious moment, he tells the group, “Well, I just look like I f**l, you know what I mean? I look like I f**k, and that’s the vibe I like to put out there.”

The other characters get their own chance to throw out some hilarious and timely bits of dialogue such as “You’re always gaslighting me,” “You f**king trigger me,” “You are so toxic” and “You’re silencing me!” To add to the generational pull of the new flick, the soundtrack even features a new original song from Charli XCX.

Bodies Bodies Bodies premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival to rave reviews. Directed by Halina Reijn, the movie was written by Sarah DeLappe based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. It will be released in all its bloody goodness come August 5.