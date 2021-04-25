Brad Pitt looked super handsome while rocking a ponytail the 93rd Academy Awards, though he botched Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova’s name..

While there were a lot of changes to the 2021 Oscars due to COVID-19, one tradition remained: all four acting winners from the 2020 Academy Awards returned to present awards onstage to a new class of Oscar winning actors. Brad Pitt looked so handsome as he strode onstage at L.A.’s Union Station to announce the winner of Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role. Unfortunately, he completely mangled Bortat Subsequent Moviefilm‘s Maria Bakalova‘s name while introducing the nominees.

Brad gave sweet introductions about what movies made the actresses inspired to pursue the profession. He said the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress grew up a big fan of Marilyn Monroe and told her “Welcome” to the big time of making it to the Oscars. Unfortunately he called her “Maria Bakalava,” but she blushed at Brad even attempting to say her name…because he’s BRAD PITT!! But it wasn’t lost on Twitter fans, who noticed the name butchering:

Brad Pitt just committed 1st degree murder to poor Maria Bakalova’s name. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 26, 2021

Not Brad Pitt horribly mispronouncing Maria Bakalova’s name on live television 😂😂 #Oscars — Wesley Alexander (@itswessums) April 26, 2021

Maria Bakalova’s face: It’s Brad Pitt but he mispronounced my name but also it’s Brad Pitt #Oscars — Ashley Regan (@AshleyKTLA) April 26, 2021

TBH, Maria Bakalova is all of us if Brad Pitt just spoke directly to us. 😍 https://t.co/gvdKrwT6j4#Oscars pic.twitter.com/IyXDXF7Tvo — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 26, 2021

Brad is still so ridiculously handsome, wearing his golden locks near shoulder level, but had them pulled back in a slick ponytail. Brad looked extra dapper in a black tuxedo, most likely made by Italian design house Brioni, of which Brad is the brand ambassador. After a year of seeing Brad in casual clothes on his motorcycle driving around L.A., it was nice to see him looking so dashing again.

Brad got an exceptionally warm welcome from the small audience allowed inside the event. The Hollywood heartthrob is still one of the biggest stars in the world, and so beloved in the Tinseltown community. It was Minari‘s Yuh-Jung Youn who got the honor of Brad reading her name as Best Supporting Actress to a global audience watching at home. She gushed, “Mr. Brad Pitt it was nice to meet you!” as she took the stage, socially distanced from the legendary hottie. The two sweetly walked off stage arm in arm following her acceptance speech.

The 57-year-old star has been acting in Hollywood for over three decades, but at the 92nd Academy Awards took home his first ever Oscar for an on-screen part. Brad was much deservingly given the golden trophy for Outstanding Actor in a Supporting role for his portrayal of stuntman Cliff Booth in director Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. Brad already had a producing Oscar from 2014’s Best Picture winner, 12 Years a Slave.

The 93rd Oscars was the final show in a pushed-back awards season, with the show taking place in late April instead of February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Golden Globes, SAG and other telecasts that also got moved back went primarily with remote video to virtually announce nominees and winners, the Oscars attempted to do as much in person as allowed. There was a live audience at Downtown L.A.’s Union Station, where only 170 people including nominees and their guests were allowed.