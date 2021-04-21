How To Stream The Oscars In 2021: What You Need To Know

The 2021 Oscars have finally arrived, and the biggest night in movies is going to be epic. HollywoodLife has all the key things to know about watching the Oscars.

The show must go on! Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Oscars are taking place on April 25. The 93rd annual Academy Awards were initially supposed to air back in February 2021, but the ceremony was pushed to April because of the pandemic. This year’s Oscars will honor the films of 2020 and early 2021.

The 2021 Oscars will be must-see TV. “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” Oscar producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.” April 25 will feature a plethora of Oscars pre-coverage and post-coverage. When it comes to watching the Oscars live, you have a lot of options. HollywoodLife is breaking it all down for you:

What Time Do The Oscars Start?

The 93rd Oscars will air live on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The Oscars will be televised live in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, Union Station Los Angeles, and international locations via satellite. The awards show will last until 11 p.m. ET. After the telecast, the after-show Oscars: After Dark, will air on ABC.

Red Carpet Coverage Times

Oscars red carpet coverage will be included in ABC’s Oscars: Into the Spotlight pre-show special at 6:30 p.m. ET. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Oscars red carpet will be unlike anything we’ve seen before. The nominees, their guests, and the presenters will be the only ones walking the red carpet.

The Oscars pre-show special will be hosted by actors Ariana DeBose and Lil Rel Howery. The special will highlight the nominees’ journey to Hollywood’s biggest night, give fans around the world the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek to the party, and feature the performances of the Best Original Song nominees. The show will feature a special appearance by DJ Tara.

In addition to ABC’s pre-show, E! will be covering the 93rd Academy Awards as well. They will kick off their coverage with their Brunch at the Oscars special followed by Live from E!: Oscars 2021. Giuliana Rancic will be leading E!’s red carpet coverage, which will begin at 3 p.m. ET. Giuliana will be joined by special guest host Karamo and panelists Nina Parker, Brad Goreski, Jacqueline Coley, Zanna Roberts Rassi.

1. YouTube

There are ways for viewers to stream the Oscars for free this year. YouTube TV is offering a 7-day free trial to see if their service is something you want long-term. YouTube TV includes more than 85 live TV channels and more depending on your region. The service is available on smart TVs, computers, and mobile devices. After the free trial expires, YouTube TV costs $64.99 a month.

2. Hulu

Hulu is also offering a 7-day free trial. However, the free trial is for new and eligible returning subscribers only. You can watch live TV, as well as thousands of shows and movies, during the free trial. HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, and Starz are available as add-ons, but they’ll cost extra. After the free trial ends, Hulu has plans that start at $5.99 a month. If you don’t want any ads when you watch TV on Hulu, that will cost you $11.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV costs $64.99 a month, which includes live TV with over 65 channels and no cable required, as well as the ability to record live TV with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

3. AT&T TV

AT&T TV is offering live TV, 40,000+ on-demand titles, and 20 hours of cloud DVR storage for just $69.99 a month plus tax. You can watch the Oscars live on AT&T TV depending on your zip code. Additional channels, sports, and on-demand titles are available for $84.99 and $94.99 per month.

4. ABC If you have a TV, you can watch the 2021 Oscars starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also watch a live stream on your computer through the ABC app, but you will have to sign in using your TV provider information. ABC, YouTube TV, Hulu, and AT&T TV are the only ways to watch the Oscars live on April 25. Other streaming services like HBO Max, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video are not streaming the Oscars.

This Year’s Best Nominated Movies

This past year has been unlike any other when it comes to movies. With the majority of theaters closed in 2020, companies had to expand their viewing abilities and allow viewers to access films from home. Movies like The Trial of the Chicago 7, which stars Oscar nominee Sacha Baron Cohen, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, starring nominees Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, were released on Netflix. Sound of Metal, which earned 6 Academy Award nominations such as Best Actor for Riz Ahmed, hit open theaters in November 2020 and became available on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020.

Awards season darling Nomadland is available to watch on Hulu. The film is up for 6 Oscars, including Best Director for Chloé Zhao and Best Actress for Frances McDormand. Other nominated films like Minari, Promising Young Woman, and more are available to be rented on platforms like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu.