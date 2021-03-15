Oscar Nominations 2021: See The Full List Of Nominees

The most coveted awards show for movie stars is upon us. The Oscar nominations were unveiled on March 15 by Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The past year was an unprecedented one for the film industry due to theaters closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were still so many incredible performances. From Daniel Kaluuya’s powerful turn in Judas and the Black Messiah to Carey Mulligan’s visceral performance in Promising Young Woman, the past year’s performances have been rock solid. See the full list of Oscar nominations below. (We’ll be updating live as the nominees are revealed.)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova

Glenn Close

Olivia Colman

Amanda Seyfried

Youn Yuh-jung

Best Costume Design

Emma.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night In Miami…

The White Tiger

Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen

Daniel Kaluuya

Leslie Odom Jr.

Paul Raci

Lakeith Stanfield

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Makeup & Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

As for whether or not there will be a host for the third consecutive year, that remains to be seen. Further details about the 2021 Oscars ceremony have yet to be revealed.