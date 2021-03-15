Oscar Nominations 2021: See The Full List Of Nominees
The most coveted awards show for movie stars is upon us. The Oscar nominations were unveiled on March 15 by Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
Awards shows are back, and the 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 25. But first, the 2021 Oscar nominees have to be revealed. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were on had to announce the nominations live on March 15.
The past year was an unprecedented one for the film industry due to theaters closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were still so many incredible performances. From Daniel Kaluuya’s powerful turn in Judas and the Black Messiah to Carey Mulligan’s visceral performance in Promising Young Woman, the past year’s performances have been rock solid. See the full list of Oscar nominations below. (We’ll be updating live as the nominees are revealed.)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova
Glenn Close
Olivia Colman
Amanda Seyfried
Youn Yuh-jung
Best Costume Design
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami…
The White Tiger
Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sacha Baron Cohen
Daniel Kaluuya
Leslie Odom Jr.
Paul Raci
Lakeith Stanfield
Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Makeup & Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
As for whether or not there will be a host for the third consecutive year, that remains to be seen. Further details about the 2021 Oscars ceremony have yet to be revealed.