Golden Globes’ Best Dressed: Sarah Hyland & More Stun At The Show

Although the red carpet looked a bit different at this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the stars who were able to attend brought their A-game when it came to style!

The stars’ fashion game was on-point at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards! Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the red carpet was much more limited than usual at the event, and only a handful of celebrities attending the show in-person. Those who were able to be at the show, which was held in two locations (one on the east coast, and one on the west coast) brought us plenty of amazing style moments, though!

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland was ravishing in red with her red carpet look! The actress rocked an off-the-shoulder, red Monique Lhuillier gown, which matched the red carpet. Her hair was parted down the middle and cascaded down her back in curls, as she posed for photos outside the Beverly Hilton in California. As a cast member on Modern Family, Sarah has attended the Golden Globe Awards many times over the years, and she looked like an absolute pro in her glam look!

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco, a first time nominee at the Golden Globes, looked stunning in her light blue Oscar de la Renta gown. The dress was strapless and featured an intricate beaded design throughout. Kaley’s look was complete with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Harry Winston jewels. She wore her blonde hair down and simply styled, too.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox didn’t actually attend the Globes in-person, but she showed up virtually in a gorgeous red outfit. Laverne’s dress featured a deep, plunging neckline, and an intricate pattern adorning the bottom. Although Laverne wasn’t nominated for any individual awards at the show, her film, Promising Young Woman, was up for Best Motion Picture — Drama.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett always knows how to slay an award show look, and she definitely brought her A-game to the Golden Globes. She wore a stunning, purple Dolce & Gabbana dress, which featured one shoulder and was lined with feathered material. The gown also had a high leg slit, and Angela looked fierce with her hair styled in a long braid. Even though she had to pose for photos at home instead of on the red carpet, Angela was definitely one of the night’s best dressed.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried looked absolutely stunning in a coral Oscar de la Renta gown for her Golden Globes look. The dress fell off her shoulders and scooped low in the back, and featured hand-crafted taffeta silk flowers. Amanda wore old-Hollywood style curls that cascaded down her back. She attended the Globes as a presenter, and was also a nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Mank. Check out the gallery above to see more looks from the 2021 Golden Globes!