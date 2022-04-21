Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Joke About Tristan’s ‘Side Pieces’ That Got Cut From ‘SNL’

Months after Kim Kardashian teased that she had cut a joke about Tristan Thompson from her 'SNL' monologue, she revealed the hysterical zinger while rehearsing for the show on 'The Kardashians.'

By:
April 21, 2022 6:00AM EDT
kim kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kim KardashianVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022Wearing Balenciaga
Kim Kardashian looks radiant while leaving a meeting in New York City. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5298171 220322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ramales/Rachpoot/Splash / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: APEX / MEGA

Episode two of The Kardashians featured Kim Kardashian preparing for her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live. In order to perfect her monologue, Kim got help from Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and comedian Michelle Wolf. After mapping out some jokes, she also met up with Amy Schumer to run the monologue by her. Most of the jokes that Kim read to Amy made the cut, but there was one hilarious joke about Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, that got cut. “Khloe, you have the biggest heart,” Kim said, while rehearsing for Amy. “It’s so big, it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

Back in December, Kim revealed that she had cut a joke about Tristan from her monologue, but this is the first time that fans got to hear what it was. The reality star’s family was extremely supportive of Kim saying whatever she wanted, even if it was at their expense. However, Kim only had so much time during her monologue, and had plenty of other hilarious jokes to fit in.

kim kardashain
Kim Kardashian hosting ‘SNL.’ (ROSALIND O’CONNOR/NBC)

The reference to Tristan’s “side pieces” comes after multiple cheating scandals for the NBA star. Tristan actually started dating Khloe while his ex, Jordan Craig, was pregnant with his child (their son, Prince, is now five years old). Then, just days before Khloe gave birth to her daughter with Tristan, videos surfaced of him cheating on her. They stayed together, but at the beginning of 2019, Tristan kissed Jordyn Woods at a party while he was dating Khloe. After that indiscretion, Khloe broke up with Tristan.

khloe kardashian tristan thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their daughter, True. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The two co-parented amicably, and wound up getting to a much more cordial place amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. By the beginning of 2021, Khloe even took Tristan back. However, in December, it was revealed that he had cheated on her in March 2021 and got another woman, Maralee Nichols, pregnant. When news of Tristan’s paternity scandal came out, Khloe had already broken up with him months prior. Now, she seems to be done with him for good, but has insisted that they are in a good place for the sake of their daughter.

More From Our Partners

ad