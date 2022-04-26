Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Jet Off To Orlando Ahead Of WH Correspondents’ Dinner

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted in Florida on April 23, exactly one week before the couple is set to appear at the White House Correspondents’ dinner in Washington D.C. The Kardashians star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! office in Orlando for a reported three-hour meeting. “Kete” was seen in THESE PHOTOS walking out of the office and getting into the car together.

Kim dressed in style for her business meeting in the Sunshine State. She rocked a knotted white tank top, which showcased her slim waist, as well as a pair of denim jeans, black shoes, and black sunglasses. The mom of four had her brunette hair done up in a neat bun. Pete followed his girlfriend into the car with a Believe It or Not! shopping bag in his hand. The funnyman dressed in a red and black flannel, black jeans, white sneakers, a blue hat, and a pair of black shades similar to Kim’s.

At some point after the meeting, the A-list couple flew to Washington D.C and enjoyed a date night at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event on April 24. Kim, who wore a sequined dress, cuddled in close to Pete at the show, which honors those who are prominent in the world of comedy.

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Post-Divorce Outfits Looks After Kanye West Split: Photos Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Kim Kardashian Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022 Wearing Balenciaga

Kim and Pete are expected to remain in D.C. all week until the White House Correspondents’ dinner on April 30. Trevor Noah will be at the dinner and is set to roast President Joe Biden in front of “Kete” and others. Kim has attended the event once before, while Pete has never been but is looking forward to being in the audience by her side.

“Pete knows there’s been a ton of chatter around him and Kim attending, so he’s ready for anything when it comes to being a target for jokes,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He loves a good roast and he can’t wait to see what happens.”