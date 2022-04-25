Kim Kardashian Cuddles Close To Pete Davidson At Washington D.C. Event: Photos

Kim Kardashian joined Pete Davidson at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor event in Washington D.C. on April 24. The show honors those who are prominent in the world of comedy, and Kim and Pete sat close to one another as they intently listened to what was going on. Kim rocked a sequined dress and cuddled in close to Pete, who was sporting some facial hair alongside his lady, in photos which you can see here.

It’s been more than six months of dating for Kim and Pete, who got together after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October. The two have not attended many public events like this together, so it was definitely a special occasion. Earlier this month, Pete supported Kim at the premiere of her family’s new show, The Kardashians, but he did not walk the red carpet with her.

Things have gotten serious between Kim and Pete fairly quickly. In fact, he already has multiple tattoos in Kim’s honor, and even got her name branded on his chest. This is Kim’s first relationship since splitting from Kanye West at the beginning of 2021. The two are still hashing out the specifics of their divorce, although a judge did terminate the marriage in March, so Kim is considered “legally single.”

View Related Gallery Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: Photos Of The Couple Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim and Pete actually share their first kiss during an SNL sketch, and she admitted to feeling a “little zing” during the PDA moment. “It wasn’t anything, like, a super crazy feeling,” she admitted. “I was just like…hmm…and then I was like, ‘Wow, I haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, maybe I’m just being stupid and it’s just nothing. It’s just a stage kiss.'” It wasn’t until a few days later, Kim said, that she realized she was ready to put herself back out there again. However, she didn’t share specifics about how the romance officially started — but she promised we’ll see that on The Kardashians!