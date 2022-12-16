Pete Davidson Hits Up Hockey Game With Chase Sui Wonders Amidst Emily Ratajkowski Fling

Pete Davidson, 29, had a night out with Chase Sui Wonders, 26, at the New York Rangers game on Dec. 15. The two co-starred in the 2022 movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies together, and sat side-by-side as they took in the hockey game. The two stars were bundled up inside Madison Square Garden, and seemed to be enjoying one another’s company as they laughed throughout the evening.

This outing comes amidst Pete’s recent hangouts with another gorgeous woman, Emily Ratajkowski. The two were first linked in mid-November, and Pete attended a sporting event with her on Nov. 27, as well. Pete and Emily sat courtside at the New York Knicks game for their first public date night.

Despite recent reports that the two had been getting more “serious,” though, neither one of them seems to be settling down right now. While Pete is clearly spending some time with Chase, Emily has also been spotted out with DJ Orazio Rispo on a number of occasions. Emily was actually first seen out with Orazio before she was even linked to Pete. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Emily is enjoying the single life after her recent divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year.

“The last thing Emily wants right now is any type of commitment,” our source shared. “She’s not tying herself down to anybody and has no intention of settling down. At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom. Emily hasn’t given Pete, or anybody, any type of indication as to whether she sees something long term at this point.”

Of course, Pete is also pretty fresh out of a serious relationship himself. The comedian dated Kim Kardashian for nine months from Oct. 2021 until July 2022. Although the two made a big splash on the Met Gala red carpet in May, they split while Pete was filming a new movie in Australia just months later.