Emily Ratajkowski Says She Doesn’t Really ‘Believe In Straight People’ After Seemingly Coming Out As Bisexual

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t believe in “straight people.” The gorgeous supermodel, 31, opened up in a new interview about her true feelings on sexuality, after seemingly coming out as bisexual in October. “I think sexuality is on a sliding scale,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for the November 2022 cover story. “I don’t really believe in straight people.” She also responded to that “green velvet couch” challenge that seemingly outed Emrata as bisexual. “My girlfriend came over and was like, ‘B****, have you seen the green-couch thing?’ She was laughing at me because my green couch is so big.”

Last month, the Gone Girl actress took to TikTok to respond to the viral challenge asking, “If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?” She then showed herself sitting on a gigantic green velvet couch, while smiling coyly at the camera. “I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I’m a bad feminist or a good feminist,” the mother of one told the magazine. “Duh. I don’t want to be a part of your club if you don’t want to have me. It’s fine!”

Emily is recently single. She parted ways with her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July and officially filed for divorce on September 8. The former couple welcomed son Sylvester Apollo Bear, now 19 months old, on March 11, 2021. She admitted that having her first child shifted her priorities. “I’ve never had such clear priorities before in my life,” she told the outlet. “Number one is Sly, and that’s that.” Motherhood “made me re-evaluate what’s important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?”

The split, however, left her feeling “all the emotions.” “I feel anger, sadness,” she said. “I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.” The fashion maven married producer/actor Sebastian in a NYC courthouse wedding on February 23, 2018. She is rumored to have been dating Brad Pitt following the split.