How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski Dating Amid Speculation

Angelina Jolie is well “aware” of the rumors that her ex-husband Brad Pitt has started a new relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. A source close to the actress, 47, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she generally ignores news stories about who Brad, 58, might be seeing, but she’s only concerned about how a relationship might impact the pair’s kids.

The insider said that even though Angelina has heard the rumors tying Emily, 31, to Brad, she generally doesn’t concern herself with her ex’s romantic life. “Angelina’s aware of the rumors linking Brad to Emily, of course the news caught her eye, but it’s not a big concern for her because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad’s dating life is how it will affect her kids,” they said. “Angelina has a policy to ignore stories in the press about Brad and who he may or may not be dating.”

The source also said that the only time her concern would change would be if Brad and any partner were getting serious enough to get involved with the family. “The day he comes to her and says he plans to introduce someone to their kids she will pay attention but until then it’s really of no interest to her,” the insider explained.

Rumors about Brad and Emily started to unfurl after it was reported that the two had “been out a few times,” as a source told Page Six. While that insider told the outlet to “Stay tuned,” they also explained that the two are not dating. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody,” they said.

Brad has been single since he and Angelina divorced in 2019. The former couple have been involved in a long legal battle, most recently focused on their joint ownership of a winery, which the actress has sold her stakes in following the divorce. Meanwhile, Emily just got out of a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she officially filed for divorce from earlier in September.