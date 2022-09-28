How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski Dating Amid Speculation

A source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 'Maleficent' star doesn't see rumors about her ex-husband having a new relationship as a 'big concern.'

By:
,
September 28, 2022 4:19PM EDT
brad pitt, angelina jolie, emily ratajkowski
View gallery
Brad Pitt 'The Lost City of Z' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Apr 2017
Venice, ITALY - The American Actor Brad Pitt spotted leaving Venice Airport with friends during his time at the 79th Venice Film Festival. Pictured: Brad Pitt BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brad Pitt is seen ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. It has been said that Angelina Jolie has sued Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'.Pictured: Brad PittBACKGRID USA 7 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/David Fisher/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie is well “aware” of the rumors that her ex-husband Brad Pitt has started a new relationship with model Emily Ratajkowski. A source close to the actress, 47, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she generally ignores news stories about who Brad, 58, might be seeing, but she’s only concerned about how a relationship might impact the pair’s kids.

Sources close to Angelina have revealed her feelings on her ex’s rumored new relationship. (Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

The insider said that even though Angelina has heard the rumors tying Emily, 31, to Brad, she generally doesn’t concern herself with her ex’s romantic life.  “Angelina’s aware of the rumors linking Brad to Emily, of course the news caught her eye, but it’s not a big concern for her because the only thing that matters to her when it comes to Brad’s dating life is how it will affect her kids,” they said. “Angelina has a policy to ignore stories in the press about Brad and who he may or may not be dating.”

The source also said that the only time her concern would change would be if Brad and any partner were getting serious enough to get involved with the family. “The day he comes to her and says he plans to introduce someone to their kids she will pay attention but until then it’s really of no interest to her,” the insider explained.

Rumors about Brad and Emily started to unfurl after it was reported that the two had “been out a few times,” as a source told Page Six. While that insider told the outlet to “Stay tuned,” they also explained that the two are not dating. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody,” they said.

Brad and Emily were revealed to have ‘spent time together’ according to a recent report. (David Fisher/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Brad has been single since he and Angelina divorced in 2019. The former couple have been involved in a long legal battle, most recently focused on their joint ownership of a winery, which the actress has sold her stakes in following the divorce. Meanwhile, Emily just got out of a four-year marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClardwho she officially filed for divorce from earlier in September.

More From Our Partners

ad