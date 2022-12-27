Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Split After Brief ‘Fling’: They’re In ‘Friends Zone’

All good things must come to an end as they say! Model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, have reportedly split after dating for just over one month, per Page Six. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source told the outlet. Despite the split, the two actors are reportedly OK with it as it’s, “fine with both of them.” HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both, but did not receive an immediate response.



The duo, who reportedly called it quits, began dating in Nov. of this year following Pete’s split from SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, in Aug. and Emily’s divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in Sept. Emrata and Pete were spotted on a date night in New York City on Nov. 16, as the two were spotted inside a Brooklyn apartment building. Later, on Nov. 27, Em and the 29-year-old attended a Knicks game together and sat courtside near actor Ben Stiller and singer Jordin Sparks.

Em and Pete’s reported breakup comes just three days after a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that they were “not exclusive” during their romance. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” the insider said. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”

The My Body author was also recently spotted in a lip-lock with NYC-based artist Jack Greer amid her rumored fling with Pete on Dec. 21. Emily has made it very clear via her TikTok videos and her podcast, High Low that she is openly dating multiple people. “I would be with multiple men, I would be with also some women as well… everyone’s hot but in an interesting way,” she said via TikTok on Nov. 17.

And later, on Nov. 22, the mom-of-one was spotted hanging out with former fling DJ Orazio Rispo. The brunette bombshell and Orazio also packed on the PDA on a date on Oct. 14, per Page Six. Emily was even briefly linked to Bullet Train actor Brad Pitt, 59, in Oct. The Gone Girl actress opened up about her dating life during the Dec. 22 episode of her podcast. Em revealed she joined some dating apps during her new-found single life. “I was like, ‘f**k it,’” the 31-year-old said. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get [the dating app].”

Related Link Related: Jack Greer: 5 Things About Artist Seen Kissing Emily Ratajkowski

Meanwhile, Pete for his part, has been spotted with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders multiple times, per Page Six. As mentioned above, Pete famously dated Kim from Oct. 2021 until their Aug. 2022 split. The King of Staten Island star and the billionaire even attended the Met Gala together in May. Emrata filed for divorce from her ex, Sebastian, in Sept. and has spent her fall and winter months on a plethora of dates. Sebastian and Emily share one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.