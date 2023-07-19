Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Posing In Plunging Swimsuit: Before & After Photos

Emily Ratajkowski is always pushing the boundaries when it comes to beauty and fashion and she just debuted a red hair makeover. The 32-year-old posted a slideshow of photos to her Instagram rocking the new bright red hairstyle while wearing a plunging swimsuit.

Emily posted the photos of her new hair with the caption, “gone red thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair” In the photos, Emily showed off her dark red hair which in different lighting looked like a dark brown with red undertones. Not only was her hair dyed a new red hue, but she also rocked short bangs.

In true Emily style, she debuted the hair makeover while rocking an incredibly plunging black one-piece swimsuit. Emily’s bathing suit was from her brand, Inamorata, and showed off major cleavage and sideboob while the sides of the suit were super high-rise, putting her long, toned legs on full display.

Emily’s red hair came as a complete surprise considering the day before she posted a photo to her Instagram rocking black hair with voluminous front bangs. In the photo, Emily lounged on a wicker chair while rocking a Vintage Burberry Slip Dress with a lacy trim around the neckline styled with Jennifer Fisher Thread Earrings.

Aside from rocking her black hair, she’s been loving showing off her figure in sexy swimsuits lately and one of our recent favorites was her black bikini, also from her swimsuit brand. The black two-piece featured a tiny triangle top with little silver gems hanging off the center while the bottoms featured super skinny side straps that were lined with the same silver charms.