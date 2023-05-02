Olivia Wilde & Emily Ratajkowski Attend Same Met Gala Party After Model Kisses Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski risked an awkward run-in at a Met Gala afterparty on May 1. The two stars were both seen arriving at Zero Bond in New York City, where they partied with other celebs on fashion’s biggest night. Olivia, 39, and Emily, 31, both wore different outfits to the afterparty than what they wore to the Met Gala. This was the first time that the two stars crossed paths after Emily infamously made out with Olivia’s ex, Harry Styles, 29, in Tokyo at the end of March.

Olivia arrived at the Met Gala afterparty in a pearlescent mesh dress that she wore over nothing but a white bra and black underwear. The Don’t Worry Darling director let her blonde hair down and carried a gold purse in her hand. Olivia changed up her Met Gala look for the afterparty. The gorgeous star wore a white dress with gold paneling down the center to the fashion event earlier that night.

Meanwhile, Emily attended the Met in a plunging nude gown, before she changed into black sheer corset dress for the afterparty. At the Met red carpet, Emily made a joke to Entertainment Tonight about finding her next husband at the star-studded bash. Emily divorced her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 and since then she’s been linked to several famous men, including Harry, who she passionately kissed in Tokyo on March 25. The makeout session seemingly affected her friendship with Olivia, who dated the “Watermelon Sugar” singer for two years until late 2022.

“This is a betrayal,” a source told Page Six on March 27 about Emily kissing Harry. The insider also shared that Emily is “begging” for Olivia’s forgiveness, but Olivia allegedly wants nothing to do with the drama. “She is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” the source said, adding that the Booksmart director is focused on her work and her two children, who she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis, 47.

Emily finally addressed her and Harry’s PDA session in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in early April. “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” the My Body author said. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen,” she added. Emily and Harry have not been seen out together since their Tokyo rendezvous.