Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly ‘Begging’ For Friend Olivia Wilde’s Forgiveness After Harry Styles PDA

Model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, might have forgotten standard girl code protocol after she was spotted passionately kissing her friend, Olivia Wilde‘s ex, Harry Styles, 29, in Tokyo on Mar. 25. Following the hot and heavy PDA session, a source told Page Six on Monday that, the My Body author is “begging” for the Don’t Worry Darling director’s forgiveness. “This is a betrayal,” the source claimed to the outlet. They also added that EmRata is, “begging her [Olivia] for forgiveness.” HollywoodLife has reached out to their reps for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

After the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker and Emily kissed, a separate source told the outlet that Olivia wants nothing to do with the drama. “She is staying far away from this and taking the high road,” they dished. “She is focused on her kids and her work. She wants nothing to do with this mess.” As many know, the 39-year-old and Harry previously dated for two years until they called it quits in Nov. 2022. Their romance blossomed after Olivia and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 47, ended their nine-year romance in Nov. 2020.

While Harry and the 31-year-old were getting cozy in Tokyo over the weekend, Olivia and Jason were busy attending their eight-year-old son, Otis‘ soccer game on Mar. 25. During the outing, the proud parents were spotted hugging and chatting as they watched their little one’s game. Jason and his ex also share a daughter, Daisy, 6, who he was spotted with her dad the day prior in Los Angeles amid his and Olivia’s legal custody drama.

In documents obtained by The Daily Mail on Friday, Olivia’s net worth and income was also revealed. The New York native is reportedly claiming that Jason is attempting to “litigate her into debt” by having the legal drama go on. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers reportedly wrote in the docs. She also allegedly accused Jason of being “underhanded” and acting “in bad faith”, when it came to their two children. Following the leaked documents reveal on Mar. 24, the bombshell’s team released a statement to E! News in which she made it clear she was not pleased.

“The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption. This private family matter, involving young children, has continued to be a tabloid fixture and the press coverage dating back a year has been relentless and traumatic,” the statement began. “Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama free.”

As for Emily, she filed for divorce from her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in Sept. 2022 after they were married for four years. Em and the movie producer share one son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2. In recent weeks, the brunette Gone Girl star nearly opened up about Sebastian’s cheating on the Going Mental With Eileen Kelly podcast. “We’re not officially divorced, so for privacy and legal reasons and all that [I can’t talk about it, either],” Emily said. “But I think one day I will talk about it. I am somebody where that’s how I process things. I think I’ll probably write about it, if anything.” Despite the little information she shared, the mom-of-one did note that she “had lines” that were “crossed.” Emily has since been linked to many men, including comedian Eric André, Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, artist Jack Greer, and DJ Orazio Rispo.