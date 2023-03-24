Olivia Wilde’s Monthly Income & Net Worth Revealed Amid Jason Sudeikis Legal Battle

Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 39, and her former fiancée Jason Sudeikis, 47, might have broken up over two years ago, but they’re still involved in a lengthy custody battle over their two kids. Olivia scored a victory on Friday, as a judge sided with her to have the case be heard in California, rather than the Ted Lasso star’s request for it to be in New York. Amid Jason’s latest motion filing, it was revealed by The Daily Mail that the brunette beauty is worth around $10 million.

To break that down, it was reported that in her bank account, the Booksmart director has $645,187, while she has $3,902,689 in stocks and bonds and $6,021,860 in real estate and “other property.” For a more precise number, this brings her net worth to $10,569,736. In addition to her net worth and income, the documents also detailed what Olivia spends wads of cash on. Her average monthly expenses total $107,000, which include her nearly $4,000 laundry/cleaning bills, $58,000 plus mortgage, and around $6,500 on utilities. The starlet’s monthly income was stated to be $71,667.

Olivia’s financial details were documented in the papers to reportedly drive her point that Jason is attempting to “litigate her into debt,” per the same outlet. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers allegedly wrote. She also allegedly accused her ex of being “underhanded” and acting “in bad faith”, when it came to their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. As for Jason’s part, he is reportedly worth about $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

In the midst of the legal drama, both of the parents were spotted separately in Los Angeles on Friday. Olivia was chic and sexy while heading to the gym in a White Lotus-inspired baseball cap, which she paired with her sports bra and leggings. She completed the ensemble with a white puffer jacket and pink sneakers. Meanwhile, Jason was a supportive father while on a walk with Daisy that same day. For his day out with his little one, Jason rocked a casual, yet trendy, look. He opted for a white hoodie, a black puffer jacket, and navy blue jeans.

Jason and his former leading lady dated for nearly a decade, before they officially broke up in Nov. 2020. Their romance began in 2011, with their engagement following just two years later. And although they were set to get married, the two never actually tied the knot, but rather parted ways seven years later. They welcomed their two children during their relationship, and are, as mentioned above, continuing to workout a custody arrangement that works for everyone. Most recently, Olivia was dating pop sensation Harry Styles, 29, however, they have since split. Jason was linked to his Ted Lasso costar, Keeley Hazell, 36, in 2021, but they broke up by May 2022.