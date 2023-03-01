Olivia Wilde Reportedly ‘Ready To Date’ Again 3 Months After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde is reportedly ready for love again! According to a source for Us Weekly, the 38-year-old mom of two is ready to date, nearly four months after her November 2022 split from former One Direction star Harry Styles, 29. “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” the insider reportedly said.

Olivia and Harry met on the set of her landmark feminist film Don’t Worry Darling. She both co-starred in and directed the 2022 movie, which was a lightning rod for controversy. Rumors of malcontent among the cast persisted throughout its late 2022 release. The gorgeous former duo first stepped out together publicly for a wedding in January of 2021, after filming for DWD began in September 2020. Their high profile, passionate relationship continued throughout the following year, with Olivia and her two kids even once showing up for Harry’s concert. Their breakup hit the news cycle on November 18, 2022.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” a source told People at the time, noting that they were taking a “break.” “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.” The insider said they remain “very close friends.” Another insider for the outlet reportedly stated that, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Olivia and her ex Jason Sudeikis, meanwhile, had split in early 2020 after seven years together. And that breakup carried its own continuing drama, with the Saturday Night Live alum serving Olivia custody papers for their two children onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April of 2022. The Ted Lasso star denied any knowledge that she would be served onstage, but the event itself tipped off a string of continuing drama and rumors for the exes.

Still, they’ve continued to make their children their priority as they both move forward. “My priority is them,” she said during a September 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “As long as they’re happy and they’re healthy, then — my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us.”