Chris Pine Says He ‘Didn’t Know’ About Any Drama On ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Set: ‘People Wanted To Make’ A ‘Narrative’

Chris Pine was totally oblivious to any “drama” during the making of Don’t Worry Darling. While it seem seemed everyone was talking about what went down (or didn’t) behind the scenes on the Olivia Wilde-directed thriller last summer, Chris said there was nothing to write home about.

The Star Trek actor, 42, distanced himself from the debacle in a new interview with Esquire, telling the magazine, “If there was drama, there was drama. I absolutely didn’t know about it, nor really would I have cared.”

Don’t Worry Darling started as one of 2022’s most anticipated films, but the initial buzz was quickly eclipsed by rumors of on-set tension. People wanted to know about the ousting of actor Shia LaBeouf, and the reported feud between the sophomore director and lead Florence Pugh. Add in allegations of an on-set romance between Olivia and star Harry Styles (accusations which she has adamantly denied), along with the serious awkwardness that played out between the castmates at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (#SpitGate anyone?) and Don’t Worry Darling became an undeniable PR disaster.

While Chris wasn’t getting his hands dirty, he was disappointed at how the scandals overshadowed the movie they made. He explained, “If I feel badly, it’s because the vitriol that the movie got was absolutely out of proportion with what was onscreen.”

All in all, he only had good things to say about Olivia, and told Esquire Harry was “a sweet guy.” Having worked with Florence before on 2018’s Outlaw King, he said he loves her “to f****** death.”

Chris also made it clear there was no spit-slinging during the Venice Film Festival. The press tour “was normal things getting swept up in a narrative that people wanted to make. Any minor outrage was “compounded by the metastasizing that can happen in the Twittersphere. It was ridiculous.”

The Dungeons & Dragons star found a silver lining to all the chaos, telling the magazine, “All the memes I saw about my face in Venice made me f****** laugh.” But he denied any disrespect towards Harry or the press, saying, “Sometimes the question’s not that interesting, and you just f****** zone out, and you’re looking at a ceiling because it’s really pretty.”