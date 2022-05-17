Jason Sudeikis & ‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Star Keeley Hazell Split After 11 Mos. Of Dating: Report

Jason Sudeikis might be back on the market. Jason, 46, and Keeley Hazell, 35, have reportedly called off their 11-month-long romance, according to The Sun. The Ted Lasso co-stars apparently had a hard time balancing their relationship with their busy schedules and decided it was best to part ways. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Jason and Keeley’s representatives for comment.

Jason and the former Page 3 girl were first linked in February 2021, but were not confirmed as a couple until they were spotted together in New York City in June 2021. The couple was photographed hand-in-hand and smiling widely as they strolled through the Big Apple together. “Jason has always found Keeley incredibly attractive, and has told pals he’s had a crush on her since her Page 3 days,” an insider told The Sun in early 2021, before there was photographic proof of their relationship.

The Sun‘s source also revealed Keeley was there for Jason when he was hurting following his breakup from longtime lover Olivia Wilde. “When Jason found out about his wife and Harry [Styles], Keeley was one of the people whom he turned towards,” they claimed. “During this time he was understandably devastated, but she was brilliant and incredibly supportive. He invited her to join him for a dinner with mates in LA, and their flirty banter quickly set tongues wagging.”

Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, seemingly confirmed their romance when they were seen attending – and leaving – the British singer’s manager’s wedding in January 2021 together. They appear to have met on the set of the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, in which Harry plays a leading role and was directed by Olivia. Their romance came shortly after Olivia and Jason’s November 2020 breakup. The former couple got engaged in 2013, but never married. They welcomed two children together: son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016. Jason reportedly had a hard time with the split and admitted to GQ for their August 2021 issue that he wasn’t quite sure about what led to their separation.

Meanwhile, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Olivia fell deeply for the former One Direction group member. “She is falling for him hard but doesn’t want to move too fast and scare him off. She’s been married before and had a near-decade relationship with Jason and has kids, so she is eager to see where this relationship goes with intentions of it being great but seeing how it all plays out,” the source divulged.