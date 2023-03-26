Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug Amid Custody Battle For Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6: Photos

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attended their son's soccer game in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend and sat together while engaging what appeared to be friendly conversation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 26, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde 29th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, Arrivals, Cipriani Wall Street, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2019
Image Credit: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde, 39, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, looked like they were on good terms during their latest outing together. The former lovebirds attended their eight-year-old son Otis‘ soccer game in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday and were photographed sitting together while engaging in conversation as they watched the game. At one point, they even took a minute to share a hug as they flashed smiles.

Olivia wore a tan sweater over a white top, jeans, and white sneakers. She also added sunglasses and her hair was down. Jason wote a cream and black zip-up fleece top, blue pants, and white and gray sneakers. He topped his look off with a maroon baseball cap and dark-framed glasses.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis
Olivia and Jason share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, together. (Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock)

Olivia and Jason’s latest joint outing comes as they’ve been going through a custody battle for Otis and their daughter Daisy, 6, Just a few days ago, it was reported that the mother-of-two scored a win in the case when a judge denied Jason’s request to have the case moved from California to New York. Olivia lives primarily in California with their kids while the doting father lives in the Big Apple.

In addition to the recent denial, Olivia has claimed she can’t financially compete with her ex in the custody case, according to Daily Mail, and says he’s trying to “litigate her into debt” in the case. Her lawyers have also claimed his request to move the case to New York “blindsided” her.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Kids
Olivia and Jason on a previous outing with their kids. (MEGA)

“We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” Olivia’s lawyers said in court documents, per DM. “Instead I learned on January 10, 2023 that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.”

Olivia and Jason’s custody battle is still ongoing and it’s unclear when it will reach a conclusion, but the actors seem to be putting any animosity aside for the sake of their children. In Jan., they were photographed looking friendly, just like they did during their latest outing, as they walked outside in L.A. They broke up in 2020 after being together for nine years.

