Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug Amid Custody Battle For Kids Otis, 8, & Daisy, 6: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 39, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, looked like they were on good terms during their latest outing together. The former lovebirds attended their eight-year-old son Otis‘ soccer game in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday and were photographed sitting together while engaging in conversation as they watched the game. At one point, they even took a minute to share a hug as they flashed smiles.

Olivia wore a tan sweater over a white top, jeans, and white sneakers. She also added sunglasses and her hair was down. Jason wote a cream and black zip-up fleece top, blue pants, and white and gray sneakers. He topped his look off with a maroon baseball cap and dark-framed glasses.

Olivia and Jason’s latest joint outing comes as they’ve been going through a custody battle for Otis and their daughter Daisy, 6, Just a few days ago, it was reported that the mother-of-two scored a win in the case when a judge denied Jason’s request to have the case moved from California to New York. Olivia lives primarily in California with their kids while the doting father lives in the Big Apple.

In addition to the recent denial, Olivia has claimed she can’t financially compete with her ex in the custody case, according to Daily Mail, and says he’s trying to “litigate her into debt” in the case. Her lawyers have also claimed his request to move the case to New York “blindsided” her.

“We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” Olivia’s lawyers said in court documents, per DM. “Instead I learned on January 10, 2023 that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.”

Olivia and Jason’s custody battle is still ongoing and it’s unclear when it will reach a conclusion, but the actors seem to be putting any animosity aside for the sake of their children. In Jan., they were photographed looking friendly, just like they did during their latest outing, as they walked outside in L.A. They broke up in 2020 after being together for nine years.