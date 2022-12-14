Olivia Wilde Is All Smiles As She Takes Kids For Ice Cream After Harry Styles Split: Photos

It’s hard not to be happy when having ice cream! Olivia Wilde brought her son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, to grab some Jeni’s Ice Cream in Los Angeles on Tuesday, December 13. The actress, 38, and her little ones all seemed to be having a great time as they enjoyed the tasty treat with a friend. They all looked like they were having a lot of laughs.

The whole family was dressed casually for the outing. The Booksmart director rocked a pair of jeans, a gray sweater, and a pair of Adidas sneakers. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Daisy wore a colorful dress, while her brother wore a yellow jacket and sweatpants. Olivia’s friend sported a black sweater and matching sweatpants.

They seemed to be having a good time, as Daisy hugged her mom in one photo, seemingly before they got their ice cream. After they got their desserts, Otis was seen with a cone, while his sister seemingly tried to share her ice cream with her mom.

The family ice cream trip comes nearly a month after Olivia split up with popstar Harry Styles, 28, after almost two years of dating in November. Since the breakup, a source revealed that she was trying to move past the relationship to Us Weekly. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” they said, before mentioning a recent girls’ trip. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress.”

After the pair had split, an insider close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the “As It Was” singer has been optimistic about their future together. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” they said. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

Amid the breakup, Olivia has spent a lot of time bonding with her children, who she shares with her ex Jason Sudeikis, 47. Days before the trip to Jeni’s, she took the little ones to the Most Magical Place On Earth and enjoyed a day at Disneyland with her kids. She shared lots of photos on her Instagram. “Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth,” she wrote with the post.