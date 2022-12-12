Olivia Wilde Treats Kids To Disneyland Day After Breakup With Harry Styles: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 38, just went to the perfect place to deal with a recent breakup: Disneyland! The Don’t Worry Darling director, whose high-profile relationship with Harry Styles, 28, ended in November, took her two children to the Happiest Place on Earth this past weekend. Olivia shared plenty of Instagram photos from her adventure at the California theme park with son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6.

In the first photo, Olivia joyfully enjoyed a ride on the merry-go-round while wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The House actress cozied up to her two children as they took a stroll towards the lit-up Christmas tree. Olivia briefly danced in fake snow with her kids in middle of the park. She also snacked on a large colorful lollipop by herself.

Olivia captioned her post, “Bury me under space mountain this is my favorite place on earth.” She also included several hashtags including “churros” four times. Olivia shares Otis and Daisy with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis. The former couple called off their engagement in November 2020 and Olivia stared dating Harry after they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Olivia and Harry were together for nearly two years leading up to their breakup which allegedly happened in November. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

While Olivia hasn’t addressed her split from Harry, a source told Us Weekly that the Booksmart director is “very upset” about the breakup. The outlet also reported that Olivia is “leaning on friends” and explained that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” just yet. Instead, she’s fully focused on her two children and her career.