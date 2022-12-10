Olivia Wilde Spotted On Solo Coffee Run Amid Report She’s ‘Very Upset’ Over Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde looked every inch the movie star in Los Feliz on Friday, Dec. 9 even while dressed casually for a coffee run. The A-list actress/director kept a low profile with a set of dark sunglasses and a baseball cap pulled down closely around her head. She added a gray hoodie, black leggings and a pair of fresh Adidas sneakers for her outing in the tony town of Loa Angeles, which comes a day after it was reported Olivia is still “very upset” over her breakup with Harry Styles.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source told Us Weekly for its latest issue, published on Friday, December 9. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” the insider added, referring to Olivia’s recent girls’ trip. Olivia and Harry met on the set of their film Don’t Worry Darling and began dating in December 2020 after Olivia’s split from Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis.

However, they split in November. And according to a source, neither were fully ready for it. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a November 23 report. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”

Meanwhile, Olivia recently got candid about the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, saying she was disappointed how her latest film became minimized due to it. With cast firings, an on-set feud, her romance with Harry and even “Spitgate” making headlines for the psychological thriller, the mother of two had to deal with a pretty sizeable shadow cast over the production and herself when it opened last month. In a new interview with Elle, Olivia appeared to take it all in stride, calling the drama “untruths.”

“It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it’s] ‘Let’s just focus on this sideshow over here,’” she explained.