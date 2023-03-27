Emily Ratajkowski Attended Harry Styles Concert With Olivia Wilde Before Makeout Session: Watch

Emily Ratajkowski is apparently friends with Harry Styles‘ ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, which is ironic considering Emily and Harry made out in Tokyo this past weekend. A resurfaced video reveals that Emily, 31, and Olivia, 39, were both at Harry’s concert in Paris in July 2022, when Olivia was still still dating the 29-year-old singer. Emily and Olivia stood next to each other in the VIP section and danced as Harry sang “Sign Of The Times”, the footage shows.

Four months after the concert, Olivia and Harry broke up after nearly two years of dating, allegedly because of Harry’s busy tour schedule. Harry’s tour just brought him to Tokyo, where he was seen kissing Emily in a parking lot. The steamy makeout session was captured on video by onlookers and it immediately went viral on the internet. Fans were shocked about Emily and Harry’s hookup, but PEOPLE has since reported that the model and the “Watermelon Sugar” singer “have been friendly for a while.” The outlet also reported that Emily and Olivia are “friendly” with one another.

Following Harry and Emily’s PDA moment, another throwback video resurfaced of Harry talking about Emily in an interview from 2014. Harry and the rest of One Direction were asked by a reporter who their celebrity crushes were, and Harry responded, “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl.” Talk about manifesting your future!

Emily and Harry both just got out of relationships, though it’s unclear if they’re an official item, or merely just having some fun together. Emily split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2, last fall. In recent months, she has been spotted on dates with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, and comedian Eric Andre.

Meanwhile, Harry and Olivia went their separate ways in November 2022. They started dating on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling, shortly after Olivia split from her fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 47, who is the father of her kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. Olivia is currently facing off against Jason in an ongoing child custody and child support case.