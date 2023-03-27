Harry Styles Calls Emily Ratajkowski His Celeb Crush In Resurfaced Video 8 Years Before Makeout

Harry Styles, 29, had a thing for Emily Ratajkowski, 31, many years before they made out in Tokyo. In the wake of Harry and Emily’s recent headline-making PDA, a video has resurfaced from 2014 where the “Watermelon Sugar” singer revealed in an interview that Emily was his celebrity crush. Harry and the other members of One Direction were asked by a reporter who their celebrity crushes were, and Harry responded, “Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl.” Poor Harry actually mispronounced Emily’s name at the time!

In a wild turn of events, 8 years after that interview Harry and Emily have now sparked romance rumors! The Grammy Award winner and the model were seen locking lips in a parking lot in Tokyo, where Harry had two shows for his Harry Styles: Love On Tour on March 24 and 25. Harry and Emily ignored onlookers during their steamy makeout session, which was captured on video that immediately went viral on the internet. Safe to say, everyone’s shocked about this Harry-Emily romance.

Emily has been exploring the dating scene in the wake of her Sept. 2022 split from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2. In recent months, she has been spotted on dates with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, and comedian Eric Andre. But all those brief relationships seemingly fizzled out, and now it appears that Emily has moved on with Harry, whose love life has become a major hot topic, as well.

Harry was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, 39, for 19 months until they went their separate ways in Dec. 2022. Harry started dating the famous actress on the set of their movie Don’t Worry Darling, shortly after Olivia split from her fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 47, who is the father of her kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6. While Harry and Olivia’s relationship appeared to be done around the time of the holidays, HollywoodLife learned that Harry didn’t consider the relationship to be completely over at that time.

“Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” they added.