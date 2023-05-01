Olivia Wilde Stuns In Sexy Cutout Dress As She Returns To Met Gala For 1st Time In 7 Years

It’s been seven years since Olivia Wilde graced the Met Gala red carpet with her presence, but she made a big statement return at the 2023 event! Olivia hit up the Met on May 1 for the Karl Lagerfeld-inspired evening, and she came to slay with her red carpet look. For the high-profile night out, Olivia wore a white dress with gold paneling down the center. The ensemble had cutouts on both sides, allowing Olivia to put some skin on display. The short-sleeved gown had a high neckline and was paired with elbow-length cufflinks that matched the midsection paneling. This look was inspired by the Chloé Spring 1983 Violin Dress, which was designed by Karl.

The actress’ look was complete with a gorgeous, but simple, glam look, as well. Her hair was blown out and styled straight, with the front pieces held back with a slight wavy curl. She accessorized with dangling earrings to add a little bit of sparkle to her otherwise neutral color-scheme.

The last time Olivia attended the Met Gala was in 2016. At the time, she was pregnant with her second child, and had her baby bump on display in a halter-style dress at the event. Olivia’s black gown hugged her belly as she posed for photos with Emily Blunt on the red carpet. Her hair was styled in a sleek, slicked back ponytail, with silver eyeshadow to match the chunky neckline of her gown. In 2015, she hit up the Ball with then-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, wearing a plunging pink ensemble. The exes were together at the event in 2013, as well, which was Olivia’s very first Met Gala.

Of course, Olivia and Jason have since split. Their relationship ended in 2020, and recently, they’ve been in the midst of a custody battle for their two children. Olivia was served with custody papers from Jason’s legal team in 2022 while she was hosting a panel at CinemaCon for her movie Don’t Worry Darling. She later slammed him in interviews for having this happen so publicly, although Jason has maintained that he did not know when the papers would be served. “Sadly, it’s not something that was entirely surprising to me,” Olivia admitted. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

The two have been seen hugging it out and looking friendly at events for their children in recent weeks. However, their legal battle continues. Their disagreement stems from Jason wanting to take the kids to live in New York, while Olivia wants them to remain in California. Meanwhile, Olivia recently broke up with boyfriend, Harry Styles, at the end of 2022 amidst this drama.