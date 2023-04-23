Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Attend Son’s Soccer Game After Emily Ratajkowski Talks Harry Styles Kiss

Olivia Wilde, 39, and Jason Sudeikis, 47, again gave off a friendly vibe with each other when they reunited at their nine-year-old son Otis‘ soccer game on Saturday. The actress wore a white tank top, light blue jeans, white sneakers, a straw hat and sunglasses during the outing, while her former fiance wore a gray hoodie, dark gray shorts, a black and white baseball cap, and red and white sneakers. They both conversed and embraced in a hug at some point and seemed very comfortable around each other.

The ex lovebirds were also photographed cheering on Otis during the outdoor event. At one point, Olivia also sat on the ground under a canopy with others as she clapped for her oldest child. The beauty was also seen carrying flowers and what appeared to be an iced coffee as she ran errands on the same day.

Olivia and Jason’s latest outing comes after model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines for speaking out about kissing Olivia’s ex Harry Styles a few weeks ago. “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Thursday, April 6. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Emily and Harry were filmed kissing in a parking lot in Tokyo, Japan, after Harry’s Love On Tour concert in late March. They were both leaning on an SUV when they enjoyed a chat and smooch during the intimate moment. It sparked romance rumors between the two stars but neither of them have confirmed any kind of committed relationship.

Before Emily and Harry were seen together, Olivia famously dated the “As It Was” crooner. The former couple started dating around Dec. 2020 but called it quits in Nov. 2022, when Harry continued his sold out tour overseas. A source told us that the former One Direction member was looking at the split as just “taking a break” and was open to what the future held.

“Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”