Olivia Wilde Accuses Jason Sudeikis Of Not Paying Child Support & Asks Him To Pay $500K Legal Fees In New Court Filing

Olivia Wilde has filed new legal documents, accusing her ex Jason Sudeikis of not paying child support, according to a report from The Blast. The director, 39, admitted that while the former couple split the cost of their two kids’ tuition, she claimed that she has paid all of the costs for their two children (Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6) when she has them.

In the filing, the House star said that she’s filed requests that Jason pays her child support as they continue their legal proceedings. “Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter,” she said in the document. “While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.”

Olivia also argued that the Ted Lasso star is “wealthier” than her and “has a far greater income,” and her lawyers mentioned the same when asking for retroactive child support payments. “It is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds. Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action,” her lawyer said in the filing. In addition to requesting child support payments, Olivia’s lawyers also requested that her ex pays $500,000 to cover her legal fees.

Despite their ongoing legal battle, Olivia and Jason have been seen being friendly out in public when they both attend events with their children. They were seen hugging while attending their son’s soccer games both earlier in April and in March.

The latest filing comes just weeks after it was determined that the case would be heard in California, rather than New York, after Jason’s lawyers had reportedly tried to have it in front of an Empire State judge, according to a March report from TMZ.