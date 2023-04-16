Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug Amid Child Support & Custudy Drama: Photos

Olivia Wilde, 39, and ex Jason Sudeikis, 47, appeared to be on good terms during their latest outing together. The actress and actor attended their eight-year-old son Otis‘ soccer game in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday and looked happy as they cheered on the tot and had a conversation. At one point, they even smiled and hugged each other while enjoying the match.

Olivia wore a white tank top, dark blue pants with colorful stripes down the sides, and white sneakers during the outing. She also added a bright green baseball cap as her hair was down. Jason wore a beige hoodie, dark blue pants, and black and white Nike sneakers. He also added a dark blue baseball cap to his look.

The latest outing comes just three weeks after they were seen acting similarly at one of Otis’ previous soccer games. They also shared a hug at that time, as they were leaving the match, and looked comfortable around each other. The former lovebirds’ youngest child, daughter Daisy, 6, wasn’t seen on either outing.

Olivia and Jason’s friendly vibes with each other may surprise some people, since the two have been in the headlines for a custody battle in the past. After being together for nine years and then breaking off their engagement in 2020, the mother and father have been working through the court system to determine finances for their children as they continue to live separate lives. Just a couple of weeks ago, Olivia reportedly claimed that Jason has paid her zero child support despite earning a “significantly superior” income.

In court documents, she went on to reportedly claim that she was taking on “100% of the costs for the children’s care,” including food, clothing and extracurricular activities while their kids are in her care. The documents further confirmed that both of them split the cost of their kids’ school tuition. Documents also show that Olivia recently won in the case when a judge denied Jason’s request to have the case moved from California to New York.