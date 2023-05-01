Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She Might Meet Her Next ‘Husband’ At Met Gala After Harry Styles Fling

The Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night out, but for some, it’s the place to meet a potential husband. At least that’s what model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, joked about on the red carpet on May 1. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight amid the star-studded red carpet, EmRata hinted that she’s ready to meet her next cutie. “It’s good… we’ll see maybe tonight you know I’ll meet my husband!”, the brunette bombshell joked. As she walked away, Emily also quoted the recently viral Beyonce meme. “I’m on my way to meet my [husband],” she said as she danced away from the camera.

Emily Ratajkowski says she might meet her "husband" at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/kvjfpuhdGc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

Emily has recently been linked to over a handful of men since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, including pop sensation Harry Styles, 29. Most recently, the My Body author and the singer were spotted sharing a passionate kiss in Tokyo on Mar. 25 (see photos here). While making out with Harry, the mother-of-one rocked a black-and-red North Face puffer coat and a black skirt. Meanwhile, the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker opted for a simple look in a black suit and unbuttoned white shirt.

Harry, as many know, recently split from actress Olivia Wilde, 39, in Nov. 2022. This became a bit of a sticky situation for Emily, who is known to be friends with the Don’t Worry Darling director. Days after Em and Olivia’s ex were spotting making out, a source close to the starlet told Page Six that Em was “begging” for her pal’s forgiveness. “This is a betrayal,” the insider told the outlet on Mar. 27. They also alleged that Emily is, “begging her for forgiveness.”

Although things with Harry and the Gone Girl star have seemed to have fizzled out (for now), Emily seemingly hinted at their PDA moment during an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 6. “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” she told the outlet last month. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.” A few of the other A-listers she has been linked to since her divorce include comedian Eric André, Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, artist Jack Greer, and DJ Orazio Rispo.

All romantic flings aside, Emily recently took to the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 1, to drop jaws in a sheer nude dress. Her ensemble was designed by Tory Burch and featured a sexy black crisscross design throughout. The dress also featured tiny straps and a long train that followed EmRata as she walked up the Met Gala steps. She completed the ensemble with droplet diamond earrings and multiple statement cocktail rings. Emily notably also wore her tresses in elegant curls and rocked some bangs to add an edge to the look.