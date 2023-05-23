Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Plunging Crochet Swimsuit From Her Own Collection On The Beach

Incredible! Emily Ratajkowski just hit the beach in a jaw dropping white crochet swimsuit with a plunging neckline and thong backside — and the look was from her own Inamorata collection. The mom of one, 31, showed off the one-piece suit from just about every angle, revealing that it simply didn’t have sides, allowing for maximum skin exposure. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model accessorized with a sleek pair of sunglasses and wore her brunette hair in a carefree, beachy style with bangs.

Many of the Gone Girl actress’s 700k followers on the platform took to the comments thread to gush over the incredible skin-baring look. “This swimsuit is GORGEOUS!” wrote one, while another remarked, “Omg I’m obsessed.” “This collection is the NEW ERA,” commented a third.

In a February 2019, Emily opened up about the sexy collection — its inspiration and how she developed it. “I grew up in southern California and it really was a culture of girls living in their swimsuits,” she told ELLE at the time. “Here was this real confidence, and it was non-sexual, just women doing their thing, you know?”

She further explained that she always had a plethora of swimsuits, so it was natural to design a line of her own. “Swim has always been fun,” she told the magazine. “I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company. For me, that’s huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think. I don’t want it to be a brand where you’re like ‘Oh, wow. I got this one thing, and then they never made it again.’ I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, ‘Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set.’ You know?”

And for the model/designer, even the name of her line was meaningful. “It has the Rata in it, but it means female lover, or like muse,” she said. “And the idea to me is that it’s not just like a man’s idea of a siren—you love yourself, right? So, you’re your own muse.”