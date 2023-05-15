Megan Fox Slays In Chain Swimsuit For Sexy ‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’ Cover

Transformers star Megan Fox, 36, made a splash on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover on May 15, while she rocked a revealing chain bikini. The brunette beauty joined 81-year-old Martha Stewart, actress Brooks Nader, and singer Kim Petras as this year’s cover models. While shooting the cover in the Dominican Republic, Megan sizzled in a chic chain ensemble by Celia Kritharioti, while her golden bottoms were designed by SKIMS. She merely accessorized with a glossy peach lip.

Later in the shoot, the mother-of-three swapped the chain bikini for a bikini top made entirely of crystals notably designed by JÉBLANC. The chain skirt she wore over her Frankie’s Bikinis bottoms was also designed by JÉBLANC. She styled her long raven-hued tresses in perfectly loose beach waves and added a crystal ring on her index finger to complete the second sexy swimsuit look.

Megan’s SI: Swim cover shoot featured many provocative looks, however, she appeared to be a fan of the chain look, as she notably brought a similar piece back later in the shoot. While she posed in front of the crashing ocean waves, the 36-year-old wowed in a pink chain RYAN STORER top, which was seemingly made of seashells. Her blush pink swimsuit bottom was designed by IAMGIA, while the starlet also rocked body jeweler by RYAN STORER.

Perhaps one of the Jennifer’s Body star’s most enticing looks was the pink mesh dress by REN HAIXI tastefully paired with the same blush pink bottom she wore earlier. The dress was mostly transparent and left little to the imagination as Megan sprawled out on the sand amid the sunset backdrop. While creating the picture-perfect looks, Machine Gun Kelly‘s on-and-off girlfriend told SI: Swim that she wished people notice her “aura” as well as her physical appearance.

“The first thing anyone notices about someone is going to have something to do with their physical appearance,” she quipped during the shoot. “It’s inevitable you can’t get around that, but I wished everyone would notice my aura because I have a rainbow aura and it’s special.” Megan also called shooting the cover “a lot of pressure” due to the “vision” in her head she was “trying to achieve.” While shooting more of the gorgeous looks she explained that she wants people to know that she is a “genuine soul” who wants to “belong.” Megan concluded her message to viewers by adding that she wants for “all people, not just women” to have “respect for their bodies and for themselves.”

Aside from the tantalizing cover shoot, Megan made headlines last month while she was spotting holding hands with MGK in Hawaii on Apr. 7. The two fueled reconciliation rumors after multiple reports speculated that they had split in February. The 33-year-old rapper and Megan got engaged in Jan. 2022, however, their current relationship status has not been officially confirmed since the breakup rumors began earlier this year. When MGK celebrated his birthday on Apr. 25, fans were quick to note that his leading lady was not in the photos at his party.