Megan Fox Slays In Chain Swimsuit For Sexy ‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’ Cover

One month after Megan Fox was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly in Hawaii, the bombshell rocked a barely-there chain bikini on the cover of the 'SI: Swimsuit' issue on May 15.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 15, 2023 5:18PM EDT
megan fox sports illustrated swim
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Transformers star Megan Fox, 36, made a splash on the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover on May 15, while she rocked a revealing chain bikini. The brunette beauty joined 81-year-old Martha Stewart, actress Brooks Nader, and singer Kim Petras as this year’s cover models. While shooting the cover in the Dominican Republic, Megan sizzled in a chic chain ensemble by Celia Kritharioti, while her golden bottoms were designed by SKIMS. She merely accessorized with a glossy peach lip.

megan fox sports illustrated swim
Megan Fox’s ‘Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’ 2023 cover. (Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated)

Later in the shoot, the mother-of-three swapped the chain bikini for a bikini top made entirely of crystals notably designed by JÉBLANC. The chain skirt she wore over her Frankie’s Bikinis bottoms was also designed by JÉBLANC. She styled her long raven-hued tresses in perfectly loose beach waves and added a crystal ring on her index finger to complete the second sexy swimsuit look.

Megan’s SI: Swim cover shoot featured many provocative looks, however, she appeared to be a fan of the chain look, as she notably brought a similar piece back later in the shoot. While she posed in front of the crashing ocean waves, the 36-year-old wowed in a pink chain RYAN STORER top, which was seemingly made of seashells. Her blush pink swimsuit bottom was designed by IAMGIA, while the starlet also rocked body jeweler by RYAN STORER.

Perhaps one of the Jennifer’s Body star’s most enticing looks was the pink mesh dress by REN HAIXI tastefully paired with the same blush pink bottom she wore earlier. The dress was mostly transparent and left little to the imagination as Megan sprawled out on the sand amid the sunset backdrop. While creating the picture-perfect looks, Machine Gun Kelly‘s on-and-off girlfriend told SI: Swim that she wished people notice her “aura” as well as her physical appearance.

“The first thing anyone notices about someone is going to have something to do with their physical appearance,” she quipped during the shoot. “It’s inevitable you can’t get around that, but I wished everyone would notice my aura because I have a rainbow aura and it’s special.” Megan also called shooting the cover “a lot of pressure” due to the “vision” in her head she was “trying to achieve.” While shooting more of the gorgeous looks she explained that she wants people to know that she is a “genuine soul” who wants to “belong.” Megan concluded her message to viewers by adding that she wants for “all people, not just women” to have “respect for their bodies and for themselves.”

Aside from the tantalizing cover shoot, Megan made headlines last month while she was spotting holding hands with MGK in Hawaii on Apr. 7. The two fueled reconciliation rumors after multiple reports speculated that they had split in February. The 33-year-old rapper and Megan got engaged in Jan. 2022, however, their current relationship status has not been officially confirmed since the breakup rumors began earlier this year. When MGK celebrated his birthday on Apr. 25, fans were quick to note that his leading lady was not in the photos at his party.

More From Our Partners

ad