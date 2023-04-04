Megan Fox & MGK Spotted On Romantic Hawaiian Getaway Together Amid Split Rumors: Photo

The couple was seen getting dinner at a Hawaiian restaurant together, amid rumors that the two were having relationship issues.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were seen enjoying a romantic dinner during a trip to Hawaii on Monday, April 3. The actress, 36, and singer, 32, were seen getting a bite to eat together at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Big Island in the new photos, which you can see here, via TMZ. The photos of the pair getting dinner came after weeks of rumors and fan speculation that they may have split.

Megan Fox and MGK were seen getting dinner in Hawaii amid rumors that they’d split. (Ben Hider/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

The couple was dressed pretty casually for the outing. Megan looked gorgeous in an earthy, dark green tank top and black leggings. MGK rocked a hot pink tank, which is one of his staple colors, and a pair of comfortable-looking white shorts. Eyewitnesses said while the pair weren’t kissing or touching during their outing, they did seem like they were having a nice evening and eventually left and walked down the beach together.

The Hawaiian vacation comes weeks after fans began to speculate that the pair had split after Megan shared an Instagram post, where she quoted lyrics from Beyonce’s Lemonade cut “Pray You Catch Me” on February 12. “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” she wrote under the since-deleted post.

Amid the drama, Megan was spotted not wearing her engagement ring, and the pair were seen leaving couples counseling together. While many rumors swirled, the Jennifer’s Body star denied that someone else had interfered in their relationship. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in a now-deleted post. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

Megan and MGK walk the red carpet at the Grammys together. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Prior to being seen together on the Big Island, a source close to the couple revealed that they were “still working on their issues” to People in March. The insider told the outlet that Megan had been “thrilled” when they got engaged, but she hadn’t put her ring back on. “Only time will tell if they get back together properly, but it looks pretty unlikely right now,” the source said at the time.

