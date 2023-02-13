Megan Fox Ditches Her Engagement Ring Amid MGK Split Speculation

Megan Fox, 36, and Machine Gun Kelly, 32, haven’t called off their engagement but she has taken off her engagement ring, according to recent photos and a source. The actress and rapper, who got engaged last year, sparked speculation of a split over the weekend after Megan shared some selfies in which she wasn’t wearing the ring and appeared to delete Instagram photos that included her fiance before later deleting her account entirely.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” a source told People on Monday. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.”

The source added that Megan is “very upset” and “won’t speak” to MGK after their alleged argument. Neither one of them have publicly made any statements about a possible split, but Megan did share a lyric about “dishonesty” from Beyonce’s song, “Pray You Catch Me,” off her album Lemonade, before deleting her Instagram account. “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” the lyric read.

The beauty also responded to a fan who suggested that MGK may have become romantically involved with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, in the comments of her post. “Maybe I got with Sophie,” she wrote.

Another source claimed that Megan and MGK’s argument happened before he took the stage at a Sports Illustrated event on Saturday, Entertainment Tonight reported. The insider also said their relationship is “filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad,” and Megan decided not to go to the performance. “She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute,” they said.

Megan and MGK’s drama comes after they first started dating in 2020. They were most recently spotted attending Drake‘s pre-Super Bowl party together and held hands while being photographed outside the location. She didn’t appear to be wearing her ring then either.