Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Very Upset’ With MGK: Inside Their Big Argument

Sources close to the stars revealed that the couple got into a major fight before the pop-punk singer had a Saturday night concert.

February 13, 2023 4:32PM EST
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album " Tickets to my downfall " at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020
Scottsdale, AZ - MGK and Megan Fox exit Drake's Super Bowl party at Hanger 1 in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP'S 2023 AFTER PARTY CELEBRATING THE GRAMMYS Presented by Merz Aesthetics' Xperience+ and Coke Studio at Milk Studios in Hollywood, CA.
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Fans were shocked after Megan Fox hinted at her possible breakup with Machine Gun Kelly on Sunday, February 12. Sources close to the pair have revealed that the actress, 36, and pop-punk singer, 32, got into a massive argument over the weekend, which led to Megan’s shocking Instagram post, which in turn, made fans think that the couple may have split up.

One source explained to People that the couple “have had issues in the past,” but this time around it seemed “pretty serious.” They also claimed that they haven’t talked about whether or not their engagement was still on. “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” the insider said. “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off.”

Sources close to the pair said that Megan was ‘very upset’ about a fight. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Another source close to the pair revealed that the “big argument” came before MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, took the stage at a Sports Illustrated event on Saturday, they revealed to Entertainment Tonight. The insider reiterated that the Transformers star was “very upset” after the fight, explaining that their relationship is “filled with lots of intense emotions, both good and bad,” and they said, she decided not to go to the gig. “She was initially supposed to come with MGK to the event and had a whole outfit planned, but she backed out last minute,” they said.

The second insider continued and said that the argument put MGK in the wrong “frame of mind” for his performance. “He wasn’t himself and his band carried the show on their backs. It wasn’t a usual MGK performance or what people expect from him. His mic died while performing ‘Bloody Valentine’ and he tapped it and seemed annoyed before someone came to replace it,” they said. “Usually after a show, it has become routine for MGK and Megan to walk out together with the band, but on Saturday night, he was alone.”

Megan took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a series of solo selfies as well as a video of a letter burning, leading fans to speculate that the pair’s relationship might have ended. She also quoted a lyric from Beyonce’s Lemonade cut “Pray You Catch Me” in the caption. “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all over your breath,” she wrote. Since the post, she’s seemingly deactivated her Instagram.

