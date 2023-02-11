Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Was ‘Electrocuted’ During Super Bowl Performance

The 'Mainstream Sellout' singer shared a clip of him with his signature, bleach blonde hair spiked up apparently, after getting shocked.

February 11, 2023 3:39PM EST
Cue “Shock Me!” Machine Gun Kelly claimed that he was electrocuted on stage during a pre-Super Bowl performance on Friday, February 10. The rapper-turned-pop-punk singer, 32, reshared a fan-posted clip of him running on stage during a performance at the TPC Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Arizona on his Instagram Story, and shared the update.

The video featured MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, jumping on-stage as fog machines shot out bursts of steam, and his signature bright blonde hair was sticking up all over his head, almost resembling liberty spikes. “Yooo, I got electrocuted and my hair stood up,” he wrote along with the clip, including mind-blowing, laughing, and lightning bolt emojis.

For the performance, MGK was rocking a white crop top, and sported a tight pair of matching jeans. The show consisted of tons of his hits, including “Emo Girl”, “Concert for Aliens” and many more, and even a cover of “Misery Business” by Paramore, per Setlist.fm. 

Earlier in the day, MGK had taken to his Story to thank fans for selling out the show so quickly. “I’m playing this PGA golf Birds Nest show tonight, and they’ve been doing it, I think, for like 70, 80 years, or something, and it’s the fastest-selling show they’ve ever had, and you guys did that. That seems to be the theme with all the shows they’ve been announcing lately with us on it,” he said. “I’m just really, really flattered and honored, because I don’t even post a lot of the stuff, and you guys just find it and spread the word. It makes me really happy and very proud to be with you guys.”

MGK clearly had a busy night. In addition to his own concert, he also went to a pre-Super Bowl celebration, hosted by Drake with his fiancée Megan Fox. He was seen holding hands with the Jennifer’s Body actress, as they left the party. She stunned in a plunging black top, while the singer sported a colorful outfit, with a cartoon print on his t-shirt.

